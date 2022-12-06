Edge brokers 20,000 SF lease with Partner Veterinary Emergency And Specialty Center in Frederick

Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center has signed a lease with DLC Management Group and Acadia Realty Trust for 20,000 square feet of space within Frederick Crossing, located at 7330 Guilford Drive in Frederick.

Kristin Rebeck, Vice President, Advisory Services for Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, represented the tenant in this lease transaction. The landlord was represented by Adam Greenberg, Senior Vice President of DLC Management Group.

The real estate search process lasted almost two years, according to Kristin Rebeck of Edge. Upon the woman-owned and led practice group’s opening in spring 2023, Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center expects to employ more than 70 people. The specialty group intends to provide emergency medical care to pets suffering acute trauma or weakness. In addition, a full range of care will be provided to pets dealing with allergic reactions, vomiting or eye and skin irritation. The Specialty Care division will offer internal medicine, neurology, medical oncology, cardiology, surgery and MRI and CT services.

Frederick Crossing is a nearly 300,000-square-foot power center anchored by Kohl’s, Best Buy, Regency Furniture and Ross Dress for Less. Additional retailers include Off Broadway Shoes, Five Below, Ulta Salon and Dollar Tree. More than 70,000 people reside within a three-mile radius of the center, including more than 28,000 households with an average household income exceeding $93,000.

The center features roadside visibility from Interstate 70 and is within close proximity to MD Routes 40 and 340, as well as Interstate 270.