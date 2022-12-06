Ellie Mental Health comes to Baltimore Suburbs

As the demand for mental health continues to increase, Ellie Mental Health, an outpatient mental health clinic that is changing the culture of mental health by providing authentic, accessible and inclusive support, is now available in Lutherville-Timonium at 1300 York Road, Building 200 A.

Dina Wientge, LCSW-C Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Board Approved Supervisor, serves as clinic director at the Ellie Mental Health location in Lutherville-Timonium. Dina has dedicated her career to increasing mental health awareness, challenging the stigma, providing compassionate care and educating professionals. She previously worked at Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Sheppard Pratt Health System. She has extensive experience treating people of all ages in a variety of issues such as eating disorders, addictions, anxiety, body image, depression and life transitions.

Ellie Mental Health offers a unique and innovative approach to mental health care for all ages. Services include online or in-person therapy for individuals and families as well as couples counseling as well as play, grief and trauma-informed care. Ellie understands that mental health care is a priority and offers a quick turnaround time for matching clients with highly-qualified clinicians that will best suit their needs. Each location provides a safe and welcoming environment to ensure that clients feel comfortable during their sessions, whether they are in-person or telehealth.