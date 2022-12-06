MacKenzie brokers $5M sale of Baltimore industrial outdoor storage site

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC brokered the sale of a 3.5-acre parcel at 2600 Sisson St. in Remington for $5 million.

Daniel Hudak, SIOR, Senior Vice President; Owen Rouse, Vice President of Investment Sales and Andrew Meeder, SIOR, Senior Vice President for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, Sisson Trans LLC. The buyer, Seawall Development, was self-represented in this transaction.

The acreage is presently utilized by First Transit, Inc., a Cincinnati-based transportation services company, for bus storage as well as repair services and dispatch operations as part of the group’s contract with the Maryland Department of Transporation. The site, positioned directly off Interstate 83 (Jones Falls Expressway), also includes two single-story building containing just over 30,000 square feet of industrial/warehouse space. It is completely fenced-in, paved and adequately lighted.

Commonly found items contained on industrial outdoor storage sites include automobiles, trucks and construction vehicles and given the accelerated expectations of businesses and consumers, these sites are now referred as “mission-critical” in the logistics industry.

2600 Sisson St. is located approximately five miles from Interstate 95, six miles from the Port of Baltimore and 15 miles from Baltimore-Washington International Airport.