Scandinavian Designs Furniture opens Waldorf location

Scandinavian Designs, a retailer of modern and contemporary furniture, will host a weeklong grand opening event at its newest location at 11055 Mall Circle in Waldorf, December 12-18.

The Charles County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome its newest member to the business community on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.

Throughout the week, Scandinavian Designs will offer savings and giveaways for guests visiting the new Waldorf showroom. Guests can take advantage of a Grand Opening offer of 10% off their purchase and enter to win furniture, home decor and gift card prizes through December 18. Store hours are Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Scandinavian Designs is a contemporary home furnishing destination rooted in a love for Nordic culture, modern design and quality craftsmanship. Top product categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, outdoor furniture, a modern line of office furnishings and a wide assortment of accessories and décor. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho and boasting 44 furniture showroom locations across 14 states, Scandinavian Designs is proud to announce that in 2023 it will enter its 60th year in business.