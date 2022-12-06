Wilson leaving Hopkins for role at Chase philanthropic arm

Alicia Wilson, a well-known figure in the Baltimore area’s legal, development and civic communities, has been named the managing director of JPMorgan Chase’s North American regional philanthropy team.

Wilson, who currently is vice president for economic development and community partnerships at Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System, will oversee Chase’s local philanthropic strategies across more than 40 markets in North America. She also will play a role in the bank’s $2 billion philanthropic commitment as part of the firm’s broader racial equity commitment.

Wilson will begin her new position in the Washington-based position in January.

At Hopkins, Wilson helped lead the university’s and medical system’s strategy and initiatives as an anchor institution in Baltimore, helping expand their investments in economic and neighborhood development, health care and education.

Previously, she was senior vice president of impact investments and senior legal counsel for the Port Covington development team, where she helped secure financing for the $5.5 billion redevelopment project and develop its community partnerships. She also held a partnership position at the law firm of Gordon Feinblatt, serving as the firm’s first African-American partner.

(This story will be updated.)