ABDUL MAHMOUD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions December 7, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Search incident to arrest

Abdul Mahmoud, appellant, was charged in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County with three counts of possession of a counterfeit credit card and one count of possession of a false government identification document. Mr. Mahmoud filed a motion to suppress the wallet’s contents that police recovered during a warrantless stop and search. The circuit court denied Mr. Mahmoud’s suppression motion. Mr. Mahmoud entered a not guilty plea with an agreed statement of facts, and the circuit court found Mr. Mahmoud guilty on all four counts.

