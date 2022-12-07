DANNY CARROLL HOSKINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Life without parole

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, Danny Carroll Hoskins, appellant, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to a term of life imprisonment without parole. This Court affir med his conviction on direct appeal.

Hoskins v. State, No. 2681, Sept. Term 2001 (filed Oct. 16, 2003). In 2022, appellant filed a motion to correct illegal sentence, wherein he claimed that his sentence of life imprisonment without parole was illegal because the State had failed to establish that he had three prior convictions for a crime of violence, and that he had served three separate terms of confinement for those convictions.

