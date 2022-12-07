Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Podcast: Toni Draper, AFRO-American Newspapers

By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown December 7, 2022

The AFRO-American Newspapers CEO/publisher — and a Circle of Excellence winner — Toni Draper joins Sloane Brown to talk about how she “did her homework” for the job she now holds. She shares some valuable lessons she learned along the way, plus advice she continues to pass on to other women as they forge their own career paths.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

