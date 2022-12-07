Podcast: Toni Draper, AFRO-American Newspapers

The AFRO-American Newspapers CEO/publisher — and a Circle of Excellence winner — Toni Draper joins Sloane Brown to talk about how she “did her homework” for the job she now holds. She shares some valuable lessons she learned along the way, plus advice she continues to pass on to other women as they forge their own career paths.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

Click above to listen to the interview, or use the links below to access via podcast platforms.

Sponsored by: