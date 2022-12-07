Sharon Pelham | APG Federal Credit Union

APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) has appointed Sharon Pelham as business development director for Baltimore County and Baltimore city. Pelham has over eight years of experience with the credit union, previously serving as business development director for Cecil County.

In her new role, Pelham will actively strengthen the credit union’s presence and brand through community outreach efforts in Baltimore County and Baltimore City, which it received approval to serve earlier in 2022 from its federal regulator, the National Credit Union Administration. She is focused on building and creating relationships and partnerships among the various sectors in the Baltimore County and Baltimore City communities.