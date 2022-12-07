Technology company EIT 2.0 signs lease with St. John Properties at Va. tech park

Technology company EIT 2.0 has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 10,800 square feet of space at Leesburg Tech Park in Leesburg, Virginia.

The company will relocate to 900 Sycolin Road along with approximately 35 employees later this year. Danny Foit, Leasing Representative with St. John Properties represented the landlord, and Casey Veatch, principal at Veatch Commercial represented the client in this transaction. The entity originated as part of Electronic Instrumentation and Technology, a company founded by Joe May in 1977.

After selling the contract manufacturing division of the company earlier this year to a firm headquartered in Germany, the group pivoted to focus on providing Ultraviolet (UV) measurement, Avionics and Applied Technology with its new EIT 2.0 brand. According to May, who serves as the company’s President, EIT 2.0 will provide tools designed to lower infection rates and healthcare costs, and maintain the longevity of individuals’ health, along with electronic products used in aviation and other industries.

900 Sycolin Road is a single-story building featuring 51,120 square feet of flex/R&D space, 16-foot ceiling heights with dock and drive-in rear loading. St. John Properties is presently developing the 17-acre business community that is configured to support more than 160,000 square feet of space. Each building is designed for LEED certification which focuses on ways to conserve water and energy, limit transportation and waste of building materials, improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.