Ruppert Landscape gives employees $28M in bonuses following Knox Lane partnership

Laytonsville-based Ruppert Landscape announced $28 million in bonuses Thursday to all employees with tenure of more than one year as a thanks for the role they’ve played in the company’s growth and development.

Excluding the top leadership team, 1,200 employees received bonuses ranging from $7,000 to just over $200,000 from proceeds garnered through the company’s recent partnership with investment firm Knox Lane.

The announcement was made at branch gatherings of Ruppert employees who were learning of the strategic partnership.

The company’s history dates to the 1970s when Craig Ruppert, then a teenager, began cutting his neighbors’ yards to earn money. From those early beginnings, the company has grown dramatically and today serves commercial clients in over nine states.

Ruppert Landscape employs nearly 1,900 people and serves customers from 30 branches throughout the eastern United States. Its reputation for commitment to employees, exceptional customer service and giving back to its community have supported the company’s steady organic growth and its position as an industry leader.

Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth.