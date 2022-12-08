Valerie R. Skvirsky and Grason Wiggins | Harris Jones & Malone

Harris Jones & Malone (HJM) promoted Valerie R. Skvirsky to government relations associate and added Grason Wiggins as an attorney and registered lobbyist with the firm.

Since joining HJM, Skvirsky has conducted insightful interviews with Maryland legislators as a part of “Conversations with HJM.” Skvirsky’s work includes interviews with State Treasurer Derek E. Davis, Chair C.T. Wilson and Vice-Chair Brian Crosby of the House Economic Matters Committee, and Chair Ben Barnes of the House Appropriations Committee. During her time at HJM, Skvirsky has also monitored legislative hearings, coordinated meetings with elected officials, and provided daily emails entitled, “Headlines from HJM,” to ensure HJM’s clients are on the front lines of political and industry-specific news in Maryland. Skvirsky is excited to leverage her experience working with the Maryland General Assembly and utilize her experience in direct and virtual advocacy to benefit clients in an expanded role with HJM.

Wiggins has experience working with the Maryland General Assembly on a diverse portfolio of issues, and he is excited to leverage that experience on behalf of HJM’s clients. Prior to joining HJM, Wiggins served as senior manager of government affairs for the Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA), a statewide trade association whose members include owners and managers of more than 210,000 residential rental units in addition to hundreds of associate companies that provide services to Maryland’s housing industry. During his time at MMHA, Wiggins worked closely with legislators throughout Maryland and consistently implemented successful legislative strategies at both the state and local level.