$100M gift to expand Johns Hopkins’ School of Advanced International Studies into multidisciplinary research hub

A gift of $100 million from philanthropists James and Morag Anderson to Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) Europe campus in Bologna, Italy will create new opportunities for students and faculty from throughout Europe and worldwide to address the multifaceted challenges of a rapidly changing world, Hopkins officials announced Friday.

The gift will allow Johns Hopkins to expand its SAIS Europe campus in Bologna into an international hub for research and collaboration, bringing together leading academics and practitioners around the world to train the next generation of international experts, offer multidisciplinary solutions to global problems, facilitate scientific and technological research on public policies, and work towards peace and democratic development.

Edinburgh-based investor James Anderson is the chair of the Johns Hopkins University SAIS Europe Advisory Council and a member of the university’s board of trustees. He is a 1981 SAIS Europe alumnus and longtime supporter of the school.

SAIS Europe was founded in 1955 with a focus on international affairs and the frameworks for transnational cooperation and peace at a critical moment in the development of the post-war world order. Today, SAIS Europe’s campus location in Bologna offers a unique bridge to different parts of the world, not only in direct partnership with SAIS’ flagship campus in Washington, D.C., USA, and longstanding program in Nanjing, China, but also at the intersection of academic, research, and convening activities in Europe, neighboring countries in Africa and the Mediterranean basin, and beyond.

The Andersons’ gift will further elevate SAIS Europe as the university’s European hub, creating a dynamic center for inter-disciplinary research from across the institution that builds on Johns Hopkins’ 70-year presence on the continent. As America’s first research university, Johns Hopkins has been at the forefront of the creation, curation, and dissemination of reliable facts and truths for the betterment of the world since 1876.

Philanthropists James and Morag Anderson are prominent supporters of the arts, education, sports, and youth in Scotland. Their philanthropic relationship with SAIS Europe dates back to 2001, and their support is behind many of the recent achievements of the SAIS Europe campus, from the renovation of its architecturally renowned headquarters to transforming the lives of students and faculty through investments in financial aid and professorships. After earning his degree in history from the University of Oxford, James enrolled at SAIS Europe in 1981, where he specialized in international affairs.

The university will recognize the Andersons’ philanthropy by naming the James and Morag Anderson Campus in Bologna.