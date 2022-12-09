Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CHEVILLA A. CRENSHAW v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions December 9, 2022

Criminal procedure — Discharge of counsel — Meritorious reason

This is an appeal from the denial of the request to discharge counsel by the Circuit Court for Dorchester County. In March 2021, Appellant Chevilla Crenshaw was charged, by criminal information, with various counts, in connection with a bank robbery. Defense counsel entered his appearance and simultaneously filed motions for a bond review, discovery, and a demand for a speedy trial. He then represented her at several hearings, including a bond review, status, and motions hearing. On October 5, 2021, a week prior to trial, during a pretrial conference, Appellant sought to discharge him.

Read the opinion


