EDMUND AWAH v. PIUS YEBOAH ASSUM, et al.

Civil litigation — Sanctions — Failure to respond to request for documents

In this appeal from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Edmund Awah, appellant, challenges the court’s granting of a motion by appellee Bertha Ofori-Asae for sanctions and failure to allow him to present exhibits at trial, the court’s failure to hold a “hearing on damages” against appellee Pius Yeboah Assum, and the court’s failure to hold “Default Order/Judgment proceedings” against appellees Eric Nyonotor and En P Construction, LLC (“En P”).

Read the opinion