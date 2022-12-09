Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

EDMUND AWAH v. PIUS YEBOAH ASSUM, et al.

By: Unreported Opinions December 9, 2022

Civil litigation — Sanctions — Failure to respond to request for documents

In this appeal from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Edmund Awah, appellant, challenges the court’s granting of a motion by appellee Bertha Ofori-Asae for sanctions and failure to allow him to present exhibits at trial, the court’s failure to hold a “hearing on damages” against appellee Pius Yeboah Assum, and the court’s failure to hold “Default Order/Judgment proceedings” against appellees Eric Nyonotor and En P Construction, LLC (“En P”).

Read the opinion


