Administrative law — Petition for judicial review — Timeliness

Terri Torain, appellant, received a housing subsidy through the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP), which was administered by the Charles County Housing Authority, appellee (CCHA). The CCHA terminated the housing subsidy on the grounds that appellant had failed to disclose all his sources of income and bank accounts, as required by HCVP regulations.

