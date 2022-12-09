TAIRON DINGLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Wrongful conviction

Following a 2014 guilty plea in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Tairon Dingle, appellant, was convicted of second-degree murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. The court imposed a sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment, with all but 20 years suspended, on the murder count; a consecutive sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment on the handgun count; and a consecutive sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, with all but 5 years suspended, on the robbery count.

Read the opinion