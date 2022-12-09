VALENTINO MOFOR v. LYFT, INC.

Civil litigation — Amended complaint — Res judicata

Valentino Mofor, appellant, sued Lyft, Inc., appellee, in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County alleging breach of contract, unfair trade practices, constructive fraud, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Lyft demanded a jury trial and transferred the case to the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. Mofor then filed an amended complaint, which Lyft moved to dismiss for failure to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.

