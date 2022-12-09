Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

VALENTINO MOFOR v. LYFT, INC.

By: Unreported Opinions December 9, 2022

Civil litigation — Amended complaint — Res judicata

Valentino Mofor, appellant, sued Lyft, Inc., appellee, in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County alleging breach of contract, unfair trade practices, constructive fraud, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Lyft demanded a jury trial and transferred the case to the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. Mofor then filed an amended complaint, which Lyft moved to dismiss for failure to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.

Read the opinion


