Vision Innovation Partners acquires Pa. eye center

Annapolis-based Vision Innovation Partners, an eye care company with more than 70 locations, Friday announced it has acquired Chesen Laser Eye Center in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The acquisition is VIP’s 24th add-on acquisition since its founding in 2017 and strengthens its growing network of differentiated ophthalmology practices.

Chesen was founded by Dr. Neil Chesen in 1989 and offers a variety of ophthalmic and vision services and has served the Reading community for morethan 30 years. Both Chesen, who is board-certified in ophthalmology and internal medicine, and Dr. Dianna Cho, OD will remain with the business to help drive and accelerate growth.

VIP is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a middle-market private equity firm.