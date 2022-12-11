Gus Valenzuela | St. John Properties

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2022

St. John Properties Inc. promoted Gus Valenzuela to director of maintenance.

Valenzuela began his career with St. John Properties in the construction division before joining the property management team as a maintenance technician, then building engineer, and has been with the company since 2004.

Valenzuela directs the day-to-day activities of the St. John Properties in-house team of maintenance technicians. His role includes directing training protocols, facilitating continuing education opportunities, overseeing routine equipment checks, maintaining a high level of performance and timeliness among the team, and identifying new talent for the expanding team of professionals.

