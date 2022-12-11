Ninth annual (Em)Power Breakfast raises $530K for BLSYW

More than 500 people gathered at the Owings Mills Marriott Metro Centre Hotel Oct. 27 for the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women’s (BLSYW) ninth annual (Em)Power Breakfast.
Attendees joined students and staff to celebrate three honorees for their personal and professional dedication to Baltimore and BLSYW.
This year’s honorees were “Power Women” Rheda Becker, a music narrator, educator and philanthropist; Dr. Maria Jacobs, the director of radiation oncology at Mercy Medical Center; and the “Man We Love” Craig Thompson, a partner at Venable LLP.
The event raised more than $530,000 to support programming and educational opportunities for students. BLSYW is an all-girls, college preparatory public charter school serving young women in Baltimore since 2009. Through academics and social-emotional learning, BLSYW students are taught to develop a strong sense of self, sisterhood, compassion and good decision-making.
Carla Hopkins, left, the chair of the BLSYW Board of Trustees, takes time for a photo with BLSWY Trustee Patti Neumann. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women)
Craig Thompson, a partner with Venable LLP, gets a photo with Tracey Thompson and Deborah Thompson at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women’s ninth annual (Em)Power Breakfast. Craig Thompson was honored with the “Man We Love” award at the event. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women)
Attendees enjoy the student performance at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women’s ninth annual (Em)Power Breakfast. Guests included U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin; Myrna Cardin; Samuel Hoi, president of MICA; Theo Rodgers, chairman and CEO of A&R Companies; Nancy Grasmick, former superintendent of the Maryland Department of Education; Sayra Meyerhoff; Brenda Brown Rever, BLSYW founder; Darielle and Earl Linehan; and Suzy Finkelstein. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women)
From left, the team from Profiles PR at the (Em)Power Breakfast included Account Executive Carson Rehfield, Account Manager Alex Silverman, President Amy Burke Friedman and Senior Vice President Jamie Watt Arnold. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women)
From left, Christon Quashie, Dana Collins, Shamell Carter and Erika Hall attended the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women’s ninth annual (Em)Power Breakfast. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women)
Elissa Kohel, center, a BLSYW Trustee and Senior Director of Development for Johns Hopkins Medicine, learns more about the BLSYW robotics program from students. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women)
Betty Clark, left, gets a photo with BLSYW Founder Brenda Brown Rever. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women)
Jason Murphy, a former NFL player and CEO of Delivery 101 Logistics, meets BLSYW students at the (Em)Power Breakfast. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women)
BLSYW Trustee Godfrey Jacobs, left, and his wife, Dr. Maria Jacobs, one of two “Power Women” honorees and the director of radiation oncology at Mercy Medical Center, mingle with Mark Sauder of Merrill Lynch, center, before the (Em)Power Breakfast began. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women)
Maryland Gov.-Elect Wes Moore watches the student performance at the annual (Em)Power Breakfast. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women)