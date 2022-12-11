Ninth annual (Em)Power Breakfast raises $530K for BLSYW

More than 500 people gathered at the Owings Mills Marriott Metro Centre Hotel Oct. 27 for the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women’s (BLSYW) ninth annual (Em)Power Breakfast.

Attendees joined students and staff to celebrate three honorees for their personal and professional dedication to Baltimore and BLSYW.

This year’s honorees were “Power Women” Rheda Becker, a music narrator, educator and philanthropist; Dr. Maria Jacobs, the director of radiation oncology at Mercy Medical Center; and the “Man We Love” Craig Thompson, a partner at Venable LLP.

The event raised more than $530,000 to support programming and educational opportunities for students. BLSYW is an all-girls, college preparatory public charter school serving young women in Baltimore since 2009. Through academics and social-emotional learning, BLSYW students are taught to develop a strong sense of self, sisterhood, compassion and good decision-making.

