Sarah Piper | McCormick & Co.

McCormick & Company Inc. appointed Sarah Piper to chief human relations officer and has become a member of McCormick’s Management Committee.

Piper is responsible for the development and execution of the company’s global people strategy. Her responsibilities will include talent management, learning, total rewards, diversity, equity and inclusion, employee engagement and wellbeing, and employee relations.

Piper joined McCormick in 2008 as a human relations manager and subsequently held the roles of director, human relations, and vice president, human relations for the consumer products division. Between 2014 and 2017, Piper gained external experience with H&R Block and Honeywell, returning to McCormick in 2017 as vice president, total rewards. In 2020, she assumed the role of vice president, human relations for the Americas.

Prior to her appointment to CHRO, she served as Sr. Vice President, Global Human Relations Business Partners where she was responsible for leading the global HR Business Partner organization to deliver human capital strategies across the enterprise.

Prior to joining McCormick, Ms. Piper held a variety of human resources roles at Pfizer Inc. and KPMG in the United States and Canada. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from York University and a Master of Professional Studies in human resource management from Cornell University.

Piper is a Certified Human Resource Leader (CHRL) and a Certified Compensation Professional (CCP). She is also a member of McCormick’s Global Human Relations Senior Leadership Council as well as an Emeritus member of McCormick’s Global Multiple Management Board.