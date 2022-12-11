Teresa Woodard | T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price announced that Teresa Woodard has been named to Markets Media Group’s eighth annual U.S. Women in Finance Awards list for Excellence in Trading Analytics.

Woodard is the head of trading analytics at T. Rowe Price, a role she has held since 2018.

Woodard is a 21-year veteran of T. Rowe Price. She joined the firm following college as a research assistant and then served as a senior solutions analyst before being promoted to vice president on the equity trading team. She served in that role for eight years prior to her current role as vice president, head of Trading Analytics, a role in which she leads a global team of data analysts delivering best-in-class trading analytics across equities, fixed income, and foreign exchange.

A motivated team leader, Woodard is also a member of the firm’s Black Leadership Council and Amplify Voices, lending her voice and insight to ensure there is active dialogue on diversity, equity, and inclusion issues to the Management Committee and working to recruit and retain Black talent.

Additionally, she actively represents the firm at conferences and events to share trading insights as well as her career journey with the next generation of investment professionals, women leaders, executives, and other industry professionals. Woodard holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Loyola University Maryland and Johns Hopkins University.