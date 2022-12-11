Think hosts inaugural technology and operations innovation conference

More than 45 sponsors, 50 speakers and 100 C-level executives, business owners and government professionals gathered for Think’s inaugural technology and operations innovation conference Oct. 19-21 in Baltimore.

More than 300 guests registered for the event.

The conference featured innovation expert Sara Frasca, Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine; and Rachel Mushahwar, director of North America partner and channel sales at AWS, as keynote speakers.

In addition to keynote speeches, attendees enjoyed two networking luncheons, interactive panel discussions, breakout sessions and an after-party.

