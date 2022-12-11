Think hosts inaugural technology and operations innovation conference

More than 45 sponsors, 50 speakers and 100 C-level executives, business owners and government professionals gathered for Think’s inaugural technology and operations innovation conference Oct. 19-21 in Baltimore.
More than 300 guests registered for the event.
The conference featured innovation expert Sara Frasca, Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine; and Rachel Mushahwar, director of North America partner and channel sales at AWS, as keynote speakers.
In addition to keynote speeches, attendees enjoyed two networking luncheons, interactive panel discussions, breakout sessions and an after-party.
Dan Küffer, left, Think’s senior vice president, shared services, and Nick Thorp, senior account executive, participated in the company’s inaugural technology and operations innovation conference. (Photo courtesy of Think)
Adam Teitelman, left, chief revenue officer at Healee, has a discussion with Think’s Joe Poling, president, commercial services. (Photo courtesy of Think)
From left, M&T Bank colleagues Kate Williams (senior vice president, corporate banking), Bradley Hecht (senior vice president, regional manager, business banking) Mary Frances Isakov (senior vice president) and Tristan Balcer (senior vice president) attended Think’s inaugural technology and operations innovation conference. (Photo courtesy of Think)
From left, Kimberly Mentzell, director, cybersecurity & aerospace, Maryland Department of Commerce; Mike Smith, chief information officer and CISO, Managed Care Advisors; David Perodin, office of the CISO, ServiceNow; and Will Coffey, digital platforms senior manager, Certified Master Architect, Accenture Federal Services, participate in a panel discussion. (Photo courtesy of Think)
Brian Hensley, chief operating officer, The Canton Group, and Shonte Eldridge, PMP, senior director, state and local government strategy and solutions, DocuSign, take time for a photo at Think’s inaugural technology and operations innovation conference. (Photo courtesy of Think)
From left, James McCoy, founder, platform architect, Kutline; Ben LeDonni, founder and CEO, Creative MMS; and Jason Nagi, chair of distressed real estate, head of fintech at law firm Offit Kurman, discuss a topic during Think’s inaugural technology and operations innovation conference. (Photo courtesy of Think)
Dr. Daraius Irani, vice president, strategic partnerships and applied research, Towson University, delivers an address to the crowd during Think’s inaugural technology and operations innovation conference. (Photo courtesy of Think)
