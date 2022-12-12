KKPP, LLC v. FIRST MOUNTAIN LAND, LLC

Real property — Title determination — Default judgment

First Mountain Land, LLC (“First Mountain”) filed a declaratory judgment action in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County against KKPP, LLC (“KKPP”) seeking to determine the title to a parcel of land. When KKPP failed to file a timely Answer to First Mountain’s complaint, First Mountain moved for an Order of Default and the Clerk issued it. KKPP filed a timely Motion to Vacate the Order of Default, citing a technological error in the electronic filing system that interfered with KKPP’s ability to file its Answer.

