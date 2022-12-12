TIGER JAMES SIMMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Traffic stop

This case arises from a criminal conviction from the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. Tiger James Simms was charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a regulated firearm under the age of twenty-one, possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle, carrying or transporting a handgun in a vehicle, and illegal possession of ammunition. Prior to trial, the circuit court denied Mr. Simms’s motion to suppress. Mr. Simms was convicted by a jury on all counts, except for firearm possession by a minor.

