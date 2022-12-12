Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TIGER JAMES SIMMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions December 12, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Traffic stop

This case arises from a criminal conviction from the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. Tiger James Simms was charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a regulated firearm under the age of twenty-one, possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle, carrying or transporting a handgun in a vehicle, and illegal possession of ammunition. Prior to trial, the circuit court denied Mr. Simms’s motion to suppress. Mr. Simms was convicted by a jury on all counts, except for firearm possession by a minor.

Read the opinion


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo