Baltimore moves forward in redevelopment of 2001 Park Ave. property

After an extensive and collaborative review process, the Baltimore Department of Real Estate (DORE) Tuesday announced it has entered into a 90-day Exclusive Negotiating Privilege (ENP) with real estate investment and development firm Marbray & Company Realty LLC to redevelop 2001 Park Ave.

The 15,194-square-foot stone mansion sits on 1.835 acres in Baltimore’s Reservoir Hill neighborhood. Over the decades, the property has been known as the Birckhead Estate, the Bond House, Mount Royal, Norse Hill Home and the Norwegian Seaman’s Home.

The oldest structure in Reservoir Hill, 2001 Park Ave. is in the building is in the Mount Royal Terrace Historic District and is designated a Baltimore City Landmark.

In January 2022, the DORE announced a request for proposals (RFP) for the property. A committee of city employees and community members reviewed the proposals received. Three applicants presented ideas to the Reservoir Hill Community at a meeting on Nov. 1 and more than 100 neighbors provided feedback in an online survey.

Based on the information provided, Comptroller Bill Henry directed the Department of Real Estate to enter an ENP with the Marbray team to negotiate the redevelopment of the historic mansion. Marbray has proposed turning the property into a food hall.

The ENP will specify the terms and conditions under which the city will negotiate, the requirements and the deadlines for commencing and completing said negotiations, and the terms and conditions under which the City will consider entering into a Land Disposition Agreement (LDA) for the development of the property.