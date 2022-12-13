Chesapeake Veterinary Referral Center signs lease at Yorkridge Center North

Chesapeake Veterinary Referral Center (CVRC), a specialty veterinary concept composed of six separate practice groups, signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for about 46,000 square feet of space at Yorkridge Center North in Cockeysville.

The company, which is under the Chesapeake Veterinary Referral Center corporate umbrella, intends to relocate from its existing space in Towson, together with approximately 150 employees, to 10626 York Road in spring 2023.

Matt Lenihan, Senior Vice President of Leasing for St. John Properties represented the landlord and Matt Haas and Kevin Haus from JLL represented the client in this transaction.

CVRC is a specialty veterinary hospital and emergency center, offering medical and rehabilitation disciplines for dogs and cats, including cardiology, surgery, internal medicine, neurology, eye care, and rehabilitative services.

The space, which is contained within a 58,903 square foot flex/R&D building, will also include an emergency clinic that will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In 2018, through a joint venture partnership with St. John Properties, the group leased a 28,000-square-foot facility at 808 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. CVRC also maintains a third full-service location in Columbia.

Yorkridge Center North is a 115,120 square foot mixed-use business community that is directly accessible from the Warren Road exit of Interstate 83, four miles from Interstate 695, and six miles from Towson. Nearly 28,000 vehicles pass the site on a daily basis via York Road, and approximately 82,000 people reside within a five-mile radius.