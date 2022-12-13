FEATURED MOVER | Matt Snyder, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Matthew “Matt” Snyder was named senior vice president and chief risk officer at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

With more than 25 years of experience leading process improvement and risk initiatives in organizations through interactions with executive leadership, boards, and audit committees, Snyder leads a risk management team at CareFirst of recently consolidated departments: audit, enterprise risk, special investigations, privacy and compliance. This new division represents CareFirst’s continued ability to properly analyze and manage risk and Snyder will oversee this core function allowing the organization to remain competitive and healthy in the industry.

He has also served as a partner in a large, multinational audit and advisory firm leading risk assurance services for major health care organizations. Additionally, he was a member of World 50 Chief Risk Officers, a private community for CROs at globally respected organizations sharing experiences to discover better ideas.

In addition to his work at CareFirst, Snyder serves as a board director for the St. Louis Sports Commission and The Little Bit Foundation (TLBF), which is committed to breaking down barriers to learning for students living in poverty through partnerships and programs that serve the needs of the whole child.

ABOUT MATT SNYDER

Resides in:

Moving to Maryland from St. Louis, Missouri. I will work out of the CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Baltimore office in Canton.

Education:

Master of Business Administration from Wayne State University; Bachelor of Arts in International Business & Spanish from Alma College

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I love my current profession, and I really wouldn’t change a thing. If I had not taken my current path, I would choose to teach and coach at the high school level. A positive influence on teenagers can have a lifelong impact on the student and a sense of value for the teacher. Leading a team of student-athletes provides opportunities to help them develop valuable characteristics needed as adults while experiencing the intensity of competing and pride in your community.

Favorite vacation:

Our family explored the Alpine Pass in Colorado, Arches National Park in Utah, and Rubicon Springs in California this past summer. My kids immediately asked when we could go back. So, you could say it was an excellent time for all of us.

When I want to relax …:

I find sun and water. Whether at a beach, in a boat, or on a deck with family and friends, the sun and water are the things I seek out constantly.

Favorite TV show:

“Saturday Night Live” has been my favorite for as long as I can remember. It always makes me laugh and lightens up some of the heavier topics of the time.

Favorite quotation:

“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care” is a saying that is credited to many people, such as Theodore Roosevelt and Benjamin Franklin. It emphasizes the value of real connections and staying focused on goals that tie to your purpose. That natural caring is recognized by all.