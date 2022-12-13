Hogan names 3 to judge posts in Howard, Harford counties

A district public defender, an administrative law judge and a longtime lawyer with Offit Kurman are the latest to receive judicial appointments from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Hogan announced Monday he appointed Alex M. Allman to the Harford County Circuit Court, Tracey Johns Delp to the Harford County District Court and Allison Sayers to the Howard County District Court.

“The appointment of qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and the rule of law,” Hogan said in a news release. “I have every confidence that Mr. Allman, Ms. Delp (and) Ms. Sayers will continue to be strong advocates for the law and will serve the citizens of Maryland honorably.

Allman is a principal at Offit Kurman, where he has worked since 2004. Delp is an administrative law judge with the Office of Administrative Hearings. Sayers currently serves as the district public defender for Howard and Carroll Counties.

During his time at Offit Kurman, Allman served as a member of the firm’s commercial litigation group and more recently as a member of the family law practice group. His practice includes work in the areas of family law and business litigation and is primarily based in Harford, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties.

He is also a trained mediator and has handled cases at all levels of the Maryland courts, Hogan’s office said. Allman received his law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Delp has been an administrative law judge since 2017 and served as the deputy director of operations for the Office of Administrative Hearings during the first half of 2022. In that role, she assisted with the supervision of other ALJs, administrative aides and the clerk’s office. She also served as the agency’s public information officer, Hogan said.

Before she joined the Office of Administrative Hearings, Delp worked in the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office as the district court division supervisor. She also previously worked as an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore City and in private practice with a focus on business law.

She received her law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Sayers is the district public defender for Howard and Carroll counties, a role that involves managing more than 20 staff attorneys and 10 administrative employees. She has continued to represent clients in Howard County during her tenure.

Sayers spent three years in private practice before joining the appellate division of the Office of the Public Defender, where she stayed for 11 years. In 2016, she transferred to the trial division in the Howard County Public Defender’s Office, Hogan’s office said.

She received her law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law.