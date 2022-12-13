Live Casino & Hotel wins Best Overall Casino in Best of Slots 2022 Awards

The Cordish Companies’ Live Casino & Hotel Maryland announced Tuesday it has earned the highest recognition across several major categories in the Casino Player Best of Slots 2022 Awards, including the Best Overall Casino award.

In addition to Best Overall Casino award, the AAA Four Diamond-rated luxury hotel, gaming and entertainment destination took home 10 other first-place prizes in the Maryland casino category, including: Best Progressive Slots; Best Video Poker; Best Penny Slots; Best Quarter Slots; Best Dollar Slots; Best Variety of Slots; Best High-end Slot Area; Best Slot Club; Best Slot Club Promotions; and Best Customer Service.

Along with 11 first place wins, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland also earned second place in the following categories: Best 50-cent Slots; Best $5+ Slots; Best Hosts; Best VIP Service; Friendliest Casino; and Best Non-Smoking Casino/Area. Live also earned seven third place wins including Casino Where You Feel the Luckiest; Best Players Club Lounge; Best Casino Cocktail Service; and Best Video Slots.