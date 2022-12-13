Lockheed Martin donates $240K to Wreaths Across America

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) Tuesday announced Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin made a $240,000 donation to sponsor 16,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement at participating locations Saturday for National Wreaths Across America Day.

More than 1,000 Lockheed Martin employees plan to participate in the distribution of the wreaths at 32 locations across the U.S., including Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Hanover.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.