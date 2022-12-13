Steven J. Sless | Trius Lending Partners

Trius Lending Partners , a private finance, commercial and hard-money lender for real estate investors, expanded its executive leadership team with the addition 20-year mortgage lending veteran, Steven J. Sless as chief operating officer.

Named a Yahoo Finance Game Changer, Sless has become known for his marketing and branding savvy, progressive use of seminars and videos, consistent media presence and keynote speaking appearances. He spent the past 31/2 years with Primary Residential Mortgage Inc., starting as a division manager before being promoted to president of reverse mortgage lending. During his tenure, the department achieved a 400% increase in sales volume.

At Trius, Sless will reunite with CEO Josh Shein, with whom he has collaborated professionally for more than 15 years. They first worked together in 2007 at Great Oak Lending Partners and soon after entering the reverse mortgage space, the company became one of the country’s fastest growing mortgage lenders. Subsequently, the duo worked together scaling multiple mortgage lending platforms which achieved Top 10 reverse mortgage lender status nationally.

Committed to giving back, Sless currently serves on the Greater Baltimore Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sponsorship Committee and is a past branding ambassador for the Maryland Senior Resource Network. He resides in Finksburg with his wife and their two daughters.