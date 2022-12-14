Anne Arundel Dermatology Management, a provider of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatological services in Linthicum, on Wednesday announced new partnerships with North Atlanta Dermatology (NAD), SkinPath Solutions (SkinPath) and Dermatology Institute for Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Surgery (DISCCS).

North Atlanta Dermatology, led by Gabrielle Sabini, MD, and Charles Douchy, MD, serves the greater Atlanta area through five locations. SkinPath Solutions, a dermatopathology lab, is led by Dipti Anand, MD. Located in Smyrna, Georgia, in close proximity to NAD and Dermatology Institute for Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Surgery, SkinPath serves clients across the southeast with dermatopathologists licensed in more than 10 states. Dermatology Institute for Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Surgery, founded and led by David Harvey, MD, offers general dermatology, Mohs surgery, and cosmetics services across two practices.

These new affiliations bring the Anne Arundel Dermatology platform to about 150 locations and 300 providers across seven states.

Anne Arundel Dermatology is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners, a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm. The platform is actively seeking partnerships with dermatologists in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states as a market leader, offering physicians and their staffs the tools and resources to provide the most comprehensive suite of services and best patient experience.