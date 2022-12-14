Baker Donelson lawyers | Md. Super Lawyers

Fourteen attorneys with Baker Donelson have been named to the 2023 edition of Maryland Super Lawyers. The 14 attorneys named to the 2023 list are:
- Kenneth B. Abel (Mergers & Acquisitions)
- Thomas H. Barnard (Civil Litigation: Defense)
- Raymond D. Burke (Construction Litigation)
- Jennifer L. Curry (Employment Litigation: Defense)
- Joel A. Dewey (Personal Injury – Products: Defense and Class Action / Mass Torts)
- John P. Edgar (Estate & Probate)
- James E. Edwards Jr. (Construction Litigation)
- Ty Kelly (Criminal Defense: White Collar)
- Joseph C. Kovars (Construction Litigation)
- Matthew A. Mace (Estate & Probate)
- Kelly M. Preteroti (Estate & Trust Litigation)
- Michael A. Schollaert (Construction Litigation)
- Sanford V. Teplitzky (Health Care)
- Geoffrey S. Tobias (Transportation/Maritime)
The publication also honored five Baker Donelson attorneys in its 2023 list of “Rising Stars:”
- Stuart R. Goldberg (Employment & Labor)
- Chaitra Gowda (Employment Litigation: Defense)
- Patrick D. Hanlon (Civil Litigation: Defense)
- Reba Letsa (Employment & Labor)
- Alison C. Schurick (Criminal Defense: White Collar)