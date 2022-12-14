Baker Donelson lawyers | Md. Super Lawyers

Fourteen attorneys with Baker Donelson have been named to the 2023 edition of Maryland Super Lawyers. The 14 attorneys named to the 2023 list are:

Kenneth B. Abel (Mergers & Acquisitions)

(Mergers & Acquisitions) Thomas H. Barnard (Civil Litigation: Defense)

(Civil Litigation: Defense) Raymond D. Burke (Construction Litigation)

(Construction Litigation) Jennifer L. Curry (Employment Litigation: Defense)

(Employment Litigation: Defense) Joel A. Dewey (Personal Injury – Products: Defense and Class Action / Mass Torts)

(Personal Injury – Products: Defense and Class Action / Mass Torts) John P. Edgar (Estate & Probate)

(Estate & Probate) James E. Edwards Jr . (Construction Litigation)

. (Construction Litigation) Ty Kelly (Criminal Defense: White Collar)

(Criminal Defense: White Collar) Joseph C. Kovars (Construction Litigation)

(Construction Litigation) Matthew A. Mace (Estate & Probate)

(Estate & Probate) Kelly M. Preteroti (Estate & Trust Litigation)

(Estate & Trust Litigation) Michael A. Schollaert (Construction Litigation)

(Construction Litigation) Sanford V. Teplitzky (Health Care)

(Health Care) Geoffrey S. Tobias (Transportation/Maritime)

The publication also honored five Baker Donelson attorneys in its 2023 list of “Rising Stars:”