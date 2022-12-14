Baker Donelson lawyers | Md. Super Lawyers

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2022

Fourteen attorneys with Baker Donelson have been named to the 2023 edition of Maryland Super Lawyers. The 14 attorneys named to the 2023 list are:

  • Kenneth B. Abel (Mergers & Acquisitions)
  • Thomas H. Barnard (Civil Litigation: Defense)
  • Raymond D. Burke (Construction Litigation)
  • Jennifer L. Curry (Employment Litigation: Defense)
  • Joel A. Dewey (Personal Injury – Products: Defense and Class Action / Mass Torts)
  • John P. Edgar (Estate & Probate)
  • James E. Edwards Jr. (Construction Litigation)
  • Ty Kelly (Criminal Defense: White Collar)
  • Joseph C. Kovars (Construction Litigation)
  • Matthew A. Mace (Estate & Probate)
  • Kelly M. Preteroti (Estate & Trust Litigation)
  • Michael A. Schollaert (Construction Litigation)
  • Sanford V. Teplitzky (Health Care)
  • Geoffrey S. Tobias (Transportation/Maritime)

The publication also honored five Baker Donelson attorneys in its 2023 list of “Rising Stars:”

  • Stuart R. Goldberg (Employment & Labor)
  • Chaitra Gowda (Employment Litigation: Defense)
  • Patrick D. Hanlon (Civil Litigation: Defense)
  • Reba Letsa (Employment & Labor)
  • Alison C. Schurick (Criminal Defense: White Collar)

 

