Baltimore Cyber Range to provide cybersecurity training for Md. state employees

Baltimore Cyber Range LLC announced Wednesday it has begun providing cybersecurity training to information technology personnel throughout the Maryland state government.

This initiative is intended to further Gov. Larry Hogan’s commitment to developing the state’s internal ability to address cybersecurity threats.

This training includes Baltimore Cyber’s Cybersecurity Operational Methods Education & Training (COMET), which consists of both Incumbent and Advanced Incumbent Training. The Incumbent Training is based on Baltimore Cyber’s existing employer-infused Intrusion Countermeasures Education & Training (ICE-T) model and will be provided to 50 state employees with less than five years of IT experience.

This model was developed by Baltimore Cyber for the Maryland Department of Labor’s EARN workforce development program. The Advanced Incumbent Training will train, test, and certify 50 state employees who have more than five years of IT experience for the Certified Information Security Systems Professional Certification, an advanced International Information System Security Certification Consortium certificate which is required for efforts involving the design and implementation of most government IT systems architectures.