Evan Monod | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Evan Monod joined Brown, Goldstein & Levy as the Disability Rights Fellow in September 2022. He is a disability rights advocate with a passion for justice for the vulnerable members of his community.

Prior to joining the firm, Monod worked as the Law Fellow at the American Constitution Society. While at ACS, he assisted the Policy and Programs department in writing and editing policy briefs and publications, creating panels and events for the ACS National Convention, and hosting episodes of their podcast. He became known as the go-to guy for constitutional, immigration, and disability rights law.

Evan graduated with honors from the George Washington University Law School in May 2021. He served as the senior notes editor for the Public Contract Law Journal, where he managed a team of student editors and made selections for publication of student Notes. His own note on disability affirmative action hiring in federal contracting was published in the fall 2020 issue of the Public Contract Law Journal.

While in law school, Monod had summer internships with Quality Trust for Individuals with Disabilities and the Disability Rights Section of the U.S. Department of Justice. He also served as a disability policy intern for Chairwoman Patty Murray on the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.