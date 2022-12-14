Faropoint expands into Washington-Baltimore market with 4 industrial acquisitions

Faropoint, a Hoboken, New Jersey-based real estate investment firm focused on last-mile industrial properties in high population growth markets, today announced it has acquired four industrial properties in the Washington-Baltimore metro area, representing nearly 220,000 square feet of space, for a combined $28.6 million.

The transactions mark Faropoint’s entrance into the Washington-Baltimore metropolitan market. With more than 400 warehouses acquired since its founding, Faropoint has become one of the most active buyers in the U.S., focusing on small to medium last-mile logistics assets.

Faropoint acquired the four Washington-Baltimore metro properties from private owner-investors. The acquired properties are:

9176 Red Branch Road, Columbia, an 81,650-square foot, multi-tenant property. The seller was a joint venture between Feldman Bergin Properties and Fortified Property Group.

6704 Curtis Court, Glen Burnie, a 58,883-square foot property. The seller was a private investor.

8361 Town Center Court, Nottingham, a 30,333-square foot building acquired vacant. The seller was a JV between Grander Capital Partners and SilverCap Partners.

7120-7132 Ambassador Road, Milford Mill, a 47,528-square foot, multi-tenant property. The seller was High Street Logistics Properties.

The Baltimore-Washington Combined Statistical Area (CSA), a metropolitan area of more than 10 million people, is growing more rapidly than comparable East Coast urban centers, with educational and federal government institutions serving as engines for job growth and favorable economic fundamentals.

Faropoint secured an acquisition facility earlier this year led by KeyBank, JP Morgan and Citizens Bank. This allows the firm to take advantage of investment opportunities that are arising as a result of the current macroeconomic conditions and a highly illiquid market. Faropoint’s ability to immediately draw down funds to transact enables it to pursue opportunities with greater certainty to close.