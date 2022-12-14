The Howard Hughes Corporation has broken ground on a four-story, $45.8 million medical office building in the Lakefront District in downtown Columbia.

The groundbreaking marks the first major milestone in HHC’s rejuvenation of the Lakefront District, which is poised to serve as the heart of the transformative $5 billion, 30-year plan for downtown Columbia. Future development planned for the Lakefront District also includes two new community parks, three new residential buildings, and a wide variety of retail offerings.

The new medical office building is expected to open in 2024.

The four-story, 86,000-square-foot medical office building will rise along the south shore of Lake Kittamaqundi at 10285 Little Patuxent Parkway, adjacent to the former headquarters of The Rouse Company, now the home of Whole Foods.

Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland will occupy 25% of the new building, joining the growing list of Lakefront District tenants including The 3rd, a recently opened nonprofit incubator space and café supporting women-of-color entrepreneurs, and the locally owned unique dining and entertainment concept The Collective, which will open this winter.

In contrast with larger national trends showing a decline in tenant leasing and profitability since the onset of the pandemic, downtown Columbia’s retail market has continued to experience strong momentum. In 2023, HHC added more than a dozen new restaurants and retailers to downtown Columbia including Bark Social, Toastique, Banditos, Medium Rare, Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque, Smashing Grapes, Jrip Coffee & Croissanterie and Gyusan.

HHC’s development plans for the Lakefront District include up to 3 million square feet of overall redevelopment — 1.3 million square feet of office, 281,000 square feet of retail and 1,284 residential units. The groundbreaking follows the recent completion of Marlow, a premier 510,000-square-foot, 472-unit apartment community in the heart of the Merriweather District. Marlow will be anchored by Smashing Grapes, a favorite Maryland restaurant offering a fusion of Mediterranean and California coastal cuisines paired with world-class wines.

At full buildout, the redevelopment of downtown Columbia will include three neighborhoods — Lakefront District, Merriweather District and Central District — and will feature more than 14 million square feet of residential, office, hotel, retail, cultural and public uses including public parks, trails and more.