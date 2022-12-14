Kevin Seawright, JR Jean Paul, Monica Areford and Tory Graves | Enterprise Residential

Enterprise Residential, the property management arm of Enterprise Community Development, announced the promotion of four members of its team.

Kevin Seawright has joined Enterprise Residential as a vice president of operations, specifically overseeing the company’s emerging and transitional portfolio including communities under rehab and new construction communities in lease-up. Seawright is an operations leader with more than 20 years of experience who has expertly managed resources at several municipal, nonprofit and private-sector business organizations. After more than a decade of public service, Seawright transitioned into the private sector, fulfilling various operational director roles in Washington before joining Enterprise Residential.

JR Jean Paul, who joined Enterprise Residential in 2018, has been promoted to vice president of operations, responsible for the overall performance of Enterprise Residential’s portfolio of stabilized communities. In his time with Enterprise, Jean Paul has been deeply involved with the onboarding and oversight of the new properties, has been an active member of the Policy and Procedures Committee and is a strong advocate for Enterprise Residential associates and residents. Prior to joining Enterprise, Jean Paul spent 12 years at Columbus Property Management, progressing to director of property management.

A founding member of Enterprise Residential, Monica Areford will transition to the newly created role of vice president of shared services to oversee the growing support services provided to Enterprise Residential’s site teams. Areford will utilize her deep history in property management across various states and jurisdictions to oversee the Enterprise Residential teams in Compliance, Engineering, Learning & Development, Marketing and Yardi Support. She will also lead work around culture, in conjunction with other parts of Enterprise Community Development.

Also a founding member of Enterprise Residential, Tory Graves will transition to the newly created position of assistant vice president of resident experience. In her new role, Graves will lead a team of resident services managers in the delivery of consistent services across Enterprise Residential’s entire portfolio, focused in the core service areas of housing stability, food security, literacy, digital literacy and access, and resident and community engagement She will work in partnership with Enterprise Community Development’s resident services strategy team to ensure that all residents have access to services that positively impact communities. Graves has a long history in property management and community service through affiliations with various charitable organizations. In 2017, she founded The Warrior Princess Project of PA, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to creating opportunities for girls to realize their athletic goals, which has served more than 350 young girls and women.