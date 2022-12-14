Lockheed Martin adds Germany to F-35 client list

The German Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday it is procuring 35 fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft from Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin.

The agreement includes a comprehensive package of engines, role-specific mission equipment, spare and replacement parts, technical and logistic support, training and armament.

Lockheed Martin has been a committed partner to the German federal defense for more than 50 years and the F-35 opens another chapter of supporting the country’s interests for national and European security. By the 2030s, it is expected that more than 550 F-35s will work together from more than 10 European countries, including two full U.S. F-35 squadrons at RAF Lakenheath.

As a cornerstone for interoperability with NATO, the F-35 is the only fifth-generation fighter available today to strengthen Germany’s operational capability with allies. To date, the F-35 operates from 26 bases worldwide, with nine nations operating F-35s on their home soil. There are more than 875 F-35s in service today, with more than 1,845 pilots and 13,350 maintainers trained on the aircraft.