Shane Omar | Weller Development Partners

Weller Development Partners hired veteran real estate development executive Shane Omar as a new partner.

With decades of critical experience acquiring and developing major commercial real estate projects throughout the United States, Omar will work across all departments of Weller Development, focusing on pre-development and construction execution and he will also play a key role in new acquisition evaluation and business development.

With a unique understanding of the real estate development process from many different stakeholder perspectives, the addition of Omar will support Weller Development Partner’s efforts to create long-term growth as it expands in key markets, both nationally and internationally. Omar will provide key leadership and expertise to ensure the company continues to grow and scale in order to maximize opportunities while delivering high quality projects on schedule and on budget.

Through his leadership at JBG Smith, Omar played a key role in pursuing and securing Amazon HQ2 and managed the ongoing preconstruction and construction efforts implementing the more than 5 million-square-foot multi-phase development project. Omar joined JBG Smith in 2017 after providing consulting services for 6 years, where he led the Preconstruction Services and Construction Groups working on a development pipeline totaling 18.7 million square feet. Omar has worked on various projects ranging up to $1.6 billion. He previously started a consulting firm that advised private real estate developers from acquisition through construction completion. He also established a department within a newly formed REIT which provides budget and execution certainty with accountability at every stage of development.

He will join the Weller Development Partners team starting in January 2023. Weller Development Partners is currently involved in projects on the East and West coast of the United States and internationally, including the recently announced Six Senses Grand Bahama hotel, villas and branded residences.