Shannah Minderlein | Bellamy Genn Group

Government relations firm Bellamy Genn Group LLC welcomed Shannah Minderlein to the firm as a Government Relations Associate.

Minderlein interest in pursuing a state and local government career began during her General Assembly internship. After graduation, she immediately returned to Annapolis and began working for the Maryland House of Delegates, where she managed constituent services, built relationships throughout the local community, and provided legislative and administrative support to Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-Carroll.

After her time with Del. Shoemaker, Minderlein began working for Gov. Larry Hogan as the Anne Arundel County Field Director on his 2018 reelection campaign. Shannah developed close relationships with elected officials and volunteers across Anne Arundel County and a specialized experience and knowledge of coalition building and field operations.

She later worked for a prominent Annapolis-based law and government relations firm, Capitol Strategies. She advocated and lobbied for clients’ legislative and procurement agendas and developed close interpersonal bi-partisan relationships with elected officials, respective staff, and cabinet and agency decision-makers.

Minderlein brings a diverse range of relationships to the firm. She was born and raised in Hereford, Maryland. She is proud of her rural roots in the Central Maryland Region. She is a proud Notre Dame Prep alumnus. Minderlein received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Washington College. She now resides in Annapolis.