The Cordish Companies unveiled details Wednesday for a $1.4 billion transformative mixed-use development in Petersburg, Virginia.

Developed in phases, the Live Gaming & Entertainment District, upon full build-out, is expected to generate more than $10 billion in economic stimulus to the region, $1.1 billion in total tax revenues, 10,000 new jobs and 4 million square feet of overall mixed-use development, including more than 1,300 residential units, 500 hotel rooms, and 600,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space.

Live Casino & Hotel Virginia will be developed, owned and managed by PPE Casino Resorts Petersburg LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies. Authorization of a casino in Petersburg is subject to legislative approval by the Virginia General Assembly, governor and licensing by applicable commonwealth agencies including the Virginia Lottery.

Cordish is one of the largest developer-operators of upscale mixed-use, entertainment and casino resort destinations in the United States.

In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed casino entertainment resorts including Live Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, Florida; Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia; and Live Casino Pittsburgh.

The Cordish Companies has been awarded seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence in recognition of its urban revitalization accomplishments.