Archie Pantoja | St. John Properties Inc.

St. John Properties Inc. promoted Archie Pantoja to manager, information technology.

formerly network/Systems Administrator, Pantoja has worked with the company since 2019.

As part of the company’s in-house Information Technology department, Pantoja maintains the systems and network, responds to problems incurred by users and troubleshoots technology-related issues. Pantoja is also involved in executing network updates, maintaining the disaster recovery site and researching and implementing new technology hardware and software.

Pantoja has more than 21 years of Information Technology experience, having previously worked in Network Administrator and Engineer positions with NewDay Financial and Maryland Live Casino. He earned a degree in Organizational Communication from De La Salle University.