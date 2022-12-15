Baker Donelson team from Baltimore wins victory for Ford in class-action lawsuit

A team of Baker Donelson lawyers based in Baltimore helped win a major victory for Ford Motor Company in a proposed class action lawsuit that claimed the auto manufacturer knowingly sold vehicles with faulty exhaust manifolds.

U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal, who is seated in the Central District of California, dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims against Ford earlier this month, finding that there was inadequate evidence the company knew of the problem before it sold the vehicles.

The class of plaintiffs would have included anyone in California who bought or leased a 2011 to 2016 Ford F-150 truck with a 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine, according to Bernal’s ruling.

The plaintiffs, who owned Ford F-150 trucks, alleged in the complaint that the vehicles had exhaust manifolds that often failed prematurely, hurting the vehicle’s performance and allowing toxic fumes to enter the part of the vehicle where occupants sit. The manifolds had a tendency to warp or crack, the complaint claimed, because Ford did not design enough attachment holes for the piece.

The plaintiffs argued that Ford and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were aware of many complaints from Ford F-150 owners who reported exhaust odor in the vehicle cabin, and that Ford issued service bulletins for other types of vehicles with similar issues.

Bernal disagreed, finding that there was not enough evidence Ford had “pre-sale knowledge of the alleged defect.” A claim that Ford knew of the problem because it designed a replacement kit for a different vehicle model was “too speculative” to support the plaintiffs’ allegations, the judge found.

The judge threw out claims under the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act, breach of express warranty and breach of implied warranty.

In dismissing the implied warranty claims, Bernal found that the plaintiffs “failed to sufficiently allege that Class Vehicles are unmerchantable. Crucially, Plaintiffs do not allege that they have observed or experienced any issues with their exhaust manifolds, or that the alleged defect impaired the use of their vehicles in any way.”

The dismissal is a major win for Ford because it involves the F-150, which has long been the best-selling pickup truck in the United States. Millions of these vehicles were sold during the years highlighted by the plaintiffs.

Baker Donelson lawyers Joel Dewey, Jeff Yeatman and Sabrina Marquez represented Ford in the case.

The plaintiffs have the option to file an amended complaint by Monday. Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not return phone calls seeking comment.

The case is docketed as Ricardo Franco et al v. Ford Motor Company, 5:22-cv-00907 in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.