Plans for new regional medical center in Easton advance with $100M in state funding

During his Fiscal Year 2024 budget recommendation announcement Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan included $100 million in proposed funding for University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s new Regional Medical Center at Easton on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

UM SRH officials will submit the Certificate of Need (CON) for the new medical center, which will replace the current hospital on Washington Street in downtown Easton, to the Maryland Health Care Commission in January 2023. The CON submission is the first of several regulatory actions that will occur in the next year required to replace the existing hospital, UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, parts of which date back to the early 1900s.

In the past several years, UM SRH has established the foundation for the development of the new regional medical center through investments in other key projects identified in the system’s integrated facility and clinical service delivery plan.

These projects include the construction of a new Emergency Department at the Chestertown hospital; new medical pavilions in Queenstown, Denton and Cambridge; the state’s first stand-alone emergency center in Queen Anne’s County; urgent care centers in Denton, Easton and Kent Island; and most recently, a freestanding medical facility in Cambridge.

Upgrades to medical equipment and technology have totaled more than $150 million in capital investments which include the creation of an Aging & Wellness Center, which is in progress on the campus of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Since the former Shore Health System’s affiliation with UMMS in 2006 and subsequent merger with Chester River Health System to form University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in 2013, UM SRH and UMMS leaders have worked steadily with community partners throughout the five-county region to reimagine and improve health care delivery across roughly 2,000 square miles of rural communities.

UM SRH investments in the region to-date have provided innovative solutions to address county-based health care needs while creating a connected care delivery system for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Complementing these investments with plans to construct a regional medical center for the Mid-Shore ensures UM SRH will provide health care services for all aspects of inpatient and outpatient care.

The new regional medical center campus is slated to occupy over 230 acres off Longwoods Road near the intersection of U.S. Route 50, adjacent to the Talbot County Community Center. This location will provide greater visibility, easier and safer access for ambulance and helicopter transport as well as ample parking for patients, staff and visitors living in the mid-shore region.

While final specifications are subject to state regulatory approval and planning commission support, the facility’s current design encompasses more than 325,000 total square feet with an adjacent medical office and outpatient services building occupying an additional 60,000 square feet. The CON plans will include data-driven assumptions for ample inpatient and observation beds, operating rooms and emergency department treatment rooms.