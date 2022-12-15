Rob Ellrich | Heritage Financial Consultants

Heritage Financial Consultants LLC has announced that Rob Ellrich, a certified financial planning professional and registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors, has been elevated to a partner at the firm.

The promotion for Ellrich helps build upon an already-strong leadership team, with the firm leaning on his expertise and voice in the industry. The elevation in joining the executive team will provide perspective from the next generation of the firm as they are consistently looking for new ways to serve its clients, building on twenty-three years of success.

For the past 16 years, Rob has worked with a variety of clients to achieve their financial and life goals and has built and maintained his practice on the foundation of meaningful relationships that require a comprehensive wealth management approach to the finances and lives of his clients.