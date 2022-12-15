Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, the organization dedicated to creating a clean, green, safe, sustainable and thriving urban waterfront, Thursday released updated conceptual designs for the completion of Rash Field Park, an additional five acres of state-of-the-art public space on the south side of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Prepared by landscape architecture firm Mahan Rykiel Associates, the design builds on success from Phase I, which opened in November 2021.

While the already-opened portion of Rash Field Park emphasizes children’s play and discovery, Phase II will focus more on recreation, wellness and ,leisure with a large open lawn for field games or special events, extensive gardens, a beach and several walking paths, including a leisure walk, a nature walk and a fitness trail with exercise equipment that borders the beach, terrace and lawn. The Pride of Baltimore Memorial will also be relocated within the site.

“The Lawn” is envisioned as a flexible space to be used as an athletic field, event space, or just a relaxing spot to have a picnic or enjoy the waterfront views; “The Plaza” is seen as a space where visitors can get active and play games with friends and family; “The Gardens” will provide a space for city residents to reconnect with and learn about nature on a deeper level while also engaging in fitness activities and community programming; and lastly, “The Beach” is planned as a space for visitors to dip their toes in the sand during a game of beach volleyball or to relax and enjoy the sunshine.

Waterfront Partnership has been working with Baltimore government officials, residents of the city and surrounding communities, city entities and private and not-for-profit partners since 2015 to transform the outdated and concrete-dominated Rash Field into Rash Field Park. This past summer, Waterfront Partnership, along with Mahan Rykiel and Assedo Consulting, instituted a broad community engagement effort to seek input to guide the design of Phase II of Rash Field Park, including community surveys, public meetings and more.

Although the first conceptual drawings were shared publicly years ago, before Phase I was built, much of the public feedback remained the same. There continued to be interest in a large open grassy field for relaxing, special events and youth field games, as well as for dedicated exercise equipment, beach volleyball and the relocation of the Pride Memorial within the park. The most requested feature incorporated into the final design concept was more shaded areas for exercise, walking and gathering.

Phase I included children’s play elements such as the BGE Nature Play area, Jake’s Skate Park, the Adventure Play area and the BGE Pavilion. Rash Field Park has become a central hub for the community and city by hosting various events and free regularly scheduled programs such as Waterfront Wellness and Boards & Breakfast. Since the opening, Phase I saw an average of 1,975 visitors per day with an estimated 700,000 annual visitors.

Fundraising is underway for Phase II of Rash Field Park with an initial commitment of $3 million by the state of Maryland already made with support from District 46 leaders including Senate President Bill Ferguson and Dels. Brooke Lierman, Luke Clippinger and Robbyn Lewis. In the coming months, Waterfront Partnership will continue to seek out additional public funds for the project before seeking private funding from the community. Early cost estimates for the project are $15 million.