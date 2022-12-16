Authority Brands adds to portfolio with acquisition of The Junkluggers

Columbia-based Authority Brands on Friday announced the purchase of The Junkluggers, an eco-friendly junk removal franchise focused on customer service and bettering the environment in communities nationwide.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Josh Cohen in 2004, The Junkluggers institutes sustainable practices to divert waste from landfills through recycling, donations to charities and innovative concepts such as Remix Market, a secondhand marketplace. The Junkluggers has franchise owners operating across 350 territories with more than 90 locations spread across the United States.

Companies under the Authority Brands umbrella include leading home service brands America’s Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, STOP Restoration and Woofie’s. They operate across multiple home service sectors. Authority Brands supports individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational tools and resources.

Boxwood Partners LLC represented The Junkluggers and acted as their exclusive financial adviser for the transaction.

